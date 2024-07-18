We Wish Greenwood All The Best In The Future – MUFC

England forward, Mason Greenwood has completed a permanent transfer from Manchester United to Marseille. The selling club recently had its say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to MUFC, the youngster made 129 appearances and scored 35 goals for United since making his debut in 2019, and the Red Devils can only wish him all the best in his future career.

It read, “Mason Greenwood has left Manchester United and joined French club Olympique de Marseille on a permanent transfer.

The 22-year-old English forward, who spent last season on loan at Getafe in Spain, made 129 appearances and scored 35 goals for United since making his debut in 2019.

We wish Mason all the best in his future career.”

