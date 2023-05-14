We’ll Keep Trying Everything To Keep Bellingham – BvB

Borussia Dortmund director, Sebastian Kehl has come out to say that there is nothing on the table for Jude Bellingham. This is coming amid talk of Real Madrid lodging a record bid for the English midfielder, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the club will keep trying everything to keep Bellingham beyond this summer because BvB has to remain an ambitious team.

Kehl added that there has been no bid for the midfielder, and Jude is focusing on the current Bundesliga title race.

His words, “We will try everything [to keep Bellingham] because we’re very ambitious, we want to keep the best players in our squad in this team and our club to perform. But to come back to Jude, there’s nothing to decide at the moment, there’s nothing on the table, no offer, no news. Jude is very focused on the next game, next weeks then we will decide how it develops.”

“I know how the business is. In the end, you have to react to that specific situation. There’s no guidelines, no description on what to do and not to do. We have to take everything into consideration, we are still coming [back] from Covid – €150m is a lot of money [that] we lost in the past. I fight for the team, the best players and Jude is one of them, we’ll see how this works.”