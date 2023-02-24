We’ve Set Up A Crisis Team After Will Smith And Chris Rock’s Saga – Oscar Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has established a crisis team after last year’s shocking incident in which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Chief Executive of the Academy of Motion Pictures, Bill Kramer recently revealed the award ceremony will be prepared for anything with its new crisis team, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, after the incident last year, the academy has opened up its mind to the several controversies that can easily happen at the award ceremony.

He added that the institution had to implement the organization of a group focused on handling emergency situations at the annual event.

His words, “Because of last year, we’ve opened our minds to the many things that can happen at the Oscars.”

“So it is our hope that we will be prepared for anything that we may not anticipate right now but that we’re planning for just in case it does happen.”

