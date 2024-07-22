Who Are Kamala Harris’s Potential Running Mates?

US President Joe Biden recently announced his decision to conclude his re-election campaign, endorsing Vice-President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s nominee for the 2024 presidential race.

While Harris has yet to be officially nominated, she will need to select a running mate when Democratic delegates gather next month at the Chicago convention to confirm the ticket.

Historically, vice-presidential picks are made to complement the primary candidate, and strategists suggest that Harris may choose a white man from a swing state.

Here are some potential candidates:

Andy Beshear, Governor of Kentucky

Andy Beshear, a Democrat successfully leading the heavily Republican state of Kentucky, won his first term in 2019 and was re-elected in 2023. He has focused on key issues such as public education and reproductive rights. His popularity in a state that overwhelmingly supported Trump makes him a strategic choice. At 46, Beshear is one of the youngest governors and a potential future presidential candidate.

Gavin Newsom, Governor of California

Gavin Newsom, a staunch supporter of the Biden administration, has raised his national profile by engaging with conservative media and debating Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. He has been a key party messenger and praised Biden’s presidency. Newsom’s endorsement of Harris highlights his belief in her capability to face Trump in the upcoming election.

Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan

Gretchen Whitmer, a two-term governor from Michigan, has been a prominent Midwest Democrat and a potential presidential candidate for 2028. She led a successful campaign in 2022, securing Democratic control over Michigan’s legislature and governor’s mansion, allowing for significant progressive policies. Whitmer has endorsed Harris and will serve as co-chair of her campaign, emphasising Harris’s ability to address key issues for Michigan voters.

JB Pritzker, Governor of Illinois

JB Pritzker, the billionaire governor of Illinois, has been vocal in his criticism of Trump and supportive of Biden. He has a record of enacting progressive policies and has endorsed Harris, highlighting her qualifications and vision for the country.

Josh Shapiro, Governor of Pennsylvania

Josh Shapiro, elected in 2022 in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania, has maintained high approval ratings. Previously serving as the state’s attorney general, Shapiro has a track record of bipartisan cooperation. His rapid reconstruction of a collapsed bridge in Philadelphia garnered national attention and is seen as a significant political achievement. Shapiro has expressed strong support for Harris, stating he will do everything to help her become the 47th President of the United States.

Mark Kelly, Senator from Arizona

Former astronaut and combat veteran Mark Kelly is another strong contender, especially given his success in Arizona, a pivotal swing state. His decisive victory in the 2022 mid-term election positions him as a key player in boosting Democratic support. Kelly’s connection to gun violence, through his wife Gabby Giffords, who was seriously injured in a 2011 mass shooting, could resonate with voters focused on this issue.

Pete Buttigieg, Transportation Secretary

Pete Buttigieg, known for his presidential ambitions, has managed several public crises as Transportation Secretary. His role in responding to major incidents like the East Palestine train derailment and the Baltimore Bridge collapse has bolstered his reputation. Buttigieg has endorsed Harris, committing to support her campaign.

Roy Cooper, Governor of North Carolina

Roy Cooper has achieved notable success in North Carolina, a state that voted for Trump in the past two elections. His popularity and extensive experience in public office make him a valuable asset. Cooper has expressed his support for Harris, emphasising her qualifications to defeat Trump.

Other Potential Candidates

The list of potential running mates extends beyond these names, reflecting the Democratic Party’s deep bench of talent. Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker, and Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock are among the other notable figures who could be considered for the vice-presidential slot.

As the Democratic Party prepares for the upcoming convention, these candidates and their potential contributions to the ticket will be closely scrutinised, to present a formidable challenge to the Republican opposition in the 2024 election.