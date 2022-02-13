Why APC Will Lose Ekiti Governorship Election – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will lose the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti.

The Bisi Kolawole Campaign Organization (BKCO) listed disengagement of workers, infrastructural decay and insecurity as reasons.

The APC candidate, Biodun Oyebanji had boasted that Governor Kayode Fayemi’s performance will help the party to win.

PDP said the achievements Oyebanji could build on are “banditry that has turned most Ekiti roads to nightmares, kidnappings, workers sack, bad roads (Akure to Ekiti, no road) and looting of public funds.”

A statement on Sunday by BKCO spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, lamented that teachers recently contributed N500 each to pay the ransom demanded by their colleague’s abductors.

He said a former member of the House of Assembly, Edu Mayokun, was kidnapped along Ikere-Igbara Odo road at the weekend.

“Last week, more than 10 people were kidnapped at the Ikole area. Kidnappers have gone to the ridiculous level of collecting food items, cigarettes, alcohol drinks, etc as ransom,” he said.

“In December 2019, when Ekiti people were preparing for Christmas and New Year celebrations, over 1,000 workers of the State University were

sacked.”

Olayinka noted that the court judgment directing their reinstatement was yet to be obeyed.

He said over 100 indigenes picked during the November 2020 Teaching Service Commission recruitment were yet to get employment letters after paying N5,000 each for induction, handbook and others.

“In September 2019, three students of Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), were brutally murdered by security aides of Fayemi’s wife”, the statement recalled.

The PDP added that it awaits what the APC and Oyebanji will tell the people when they mount the campaign podium in the coming weeks.