Why PDP Must Discipline Edo Deputy Governor – Wike

The Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has called on the leadership of the People’s Democratic party to take disciplinary action against Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu over his alleged comments against the party.

The governor said he has written to the National Chairman of the PDP asking that a disciplinary committee be set up against the Deputy governor.

Governor Wike made the demand at the inauguration of the Eastern Bypass Road in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

He accused Shuaibu of threatening that there’s an alternative to the PDP.

He said “This is the thing I am talking about impunity. I was watching when a Deputy governor was ranting in the media, threatening the party that there is an alternative to PDP.

“This is the same Deputy governor who knelt down to beg for us to give them an umbrella. Today, he has the effrontery to threaten PDP.”

Speaking on the recent judgement of the federal high court, Abuja which sacked Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi from office; Wike vowed that the PDP will pursue the matter up to the Supreme Court.