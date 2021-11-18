Why studying for a diploma in business will enhance your career?

Whether you opt for a part-time, full-time, modular, diploma, executive or mini-course format, a business degree or certificate is the most proven way to level up your career.

As business graduates have access to a wide range of employment opportunities and big fat paychecks, a business diploma is regarded as a wise move in career advancement.

Regardless of its type, a master’s in business is considered a stepping-stone to a successful career in today’s fast-paced and dynamic business world. It not only boosts your career prospects but also gives you global exposure.

Why study for a business diploma?

A diploma in business is awarded to students on their successful completion of a two-year course. The business diploma program equips aspiring business leaders with skills and competencies to lead an entrepreneurial venture, improve an organization’s business performance, and take charge of a family business.

The business diploma course will provide a deep understanding of business law, economics, human resources, marketing, strategy, finance, operations management, and accounting. Besides this, the program broadens your acumen in strategic management, business information analysis, and project management.

The diploma in the business program prepares individuals for a variety of areas, such as accounting, computer systems, sales & marketing, international business, supply chain management.

Besides providing academic knowledge and competencies to climb the career ladder, a business diploma course equips individuals with transferable skills. These desirable skills include effective communication, leadership, relationship-building, adaptability, interpersonal skills, presentation skills, writing, listening, creativity, problem-solving, logical skills, critical thinking, computer skills, strategic thinking, attention to detail, teamwork, analytical thinking, and time management.

Another reason for choosing a business diploma is enhanced marketability. The program improves the quality and quantity of job opportunities, providing you with an edge over competitors in this dynamic business environment.

Cost to pursue a business diploma course in Canada

The business diploma is one of the costliest professional certificates. However, Canadian business schools offer courses at an affordable price. Aspirants must spend around CAD 31,340 to pursue a two-year business diploma course in Canada’s leading business schools. The total estimated cost includes tuition, ancillary, and material fees. Additional charges may be incurred for learning materials, textbooks, equipment, etc. To learn more about tuition fees, aspirants are strongly recommended to check out the course price in the colleges of their interests.

Business diploma jobs

Upon completing the business diploma program, you will land a well-paying job within a month. Business diploma graduates can work in various fields with technical skills and theoretical knowledge. We have listed prominent roles in this blog that you can land with a business diploma.

Business Analyst Administrative Clerk Administrative Assistant Recruitment Assistant Production Worker General Manager Business Writer Production Operator Customer Service Ambassador Business Intelligence Developer

According to talent.com, a business graduate in Canada makes up to CAD 78,000 per year, while experienced workers earn around CAD 107,475 annually. If you’re ready for a thriving international career, enrol now!