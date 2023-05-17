Winning The UCL Is My Career Highlight So Far – Pulisic

USMNT forward, Christian Pulisic has come out to admit that winning the Champions League with Chelsea is the highlight of his career so far. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has always told his dad that he wants to play in Europe and win the UCL someday, and the dream became a reality when Chelsea beat Manchester City to the title years ago.

Pulisic added that he is also grateful to BvB for giving him the opportunity to familiarize with the competition in Germany.

His words, “I always wanted to play in Europe, yeah. Speaking with my dad, I was like, this is what I want to do,”

“The Champions League, I always watched growing up. So once I started to take place in that and playing on a yearly basis in Dortmund. I played for a couple of years and then coming back to Chelsea and then going far in the competition and winning it and being a part of that team was something like the best memory I have of club football in my career so far.”