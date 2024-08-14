Women Must Stop Asking Men For iPhone 15 When They Can’t Afford iPhone 10 – Williams Uchemba

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has come out to reveal the reason why some women have remained single. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, most women are still single because they keep demanding that men get them things they can’t afford themselves, and the earlier they abolish that crippling mentality, the better for them.

Uchemba added that the shameless habit has become a pandemic in Nigeria, and it needs to stop.

His words, “There is a mentality that is crippling most women in this generation. When you say there is no husband, this is the reason why. I don’t know why you think you have any business requesting for things from a man that you can never get to afford in your wildest dream even if you work for ten years. It is a spirit and until you deal with it, there are some of you that will end up not getting married because no man will want to put you in their house.

It has become like a pandemic now where most women now think that it is okay to make very crazy requests.

Why are you asking for a GWagon or iPhone 15 when you know that you cannot even afford iPhone 10 with how much you have in your account, It is a spirit of greed. It has so many things to do with some element of ‘Jezebelian spirit’ and until you deal with it, no man will put you in his house.”

WOW.

