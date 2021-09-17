Your Next Of Kin Must Be Someone You Trust To Make Life Decisions For You – Ireti Doyle

Nollywood actress, Iretiola Doyle has come out to advise people on the most important thing to take into account when deciding on who to make their next of kin. She recently revealed this via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, next of kin should not be picked based on who we want to inherit our belongings, rather, it should be based on who we trust to make life and death decisions on our behalf.

Ireti added that taking time out to decide on the right person is very key to avoid stories that touch.

Her words, “When filling the blank space for “NEXT OF KIN”, let yr first thought not be “who will inherit my stuff.”

“Let it be “who is the one person I would want making life & death decisions on my behalf should I be unable to do so for myself.” E get why.”

