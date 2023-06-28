Yvonne Nelson Saying I Pushed Her To Abort Made Me Angry – Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has come out to respond to Yvonne Nelson’s claim that he made her abort a pregnancy. He recently had his say in a recently released song titled “Try Me,” and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he wasn’t the one who asked for the abortion when she got pregnant, even though he wasn’t financially ready for the responsibility at the time.

Sarkodie added that Yvonne played the main role in the decision to abort, and she should not pin all the blame on him.

His words, “I never thought I was going on this wave, cause I was ready to take a couple of things to my grave. First of all, let me clap for you baby you are brave but you can’t pick and choose what to say pls behave, nobody sent you so Ohemaa if you want to talk, you have to tell the world every n*gga that you f*cked.”

“I am not going to sit here and lie we had a thing, first I thought we were cool till I had a hint … You told me you were pregnant and I was the one to be blamed … yes I wasn’t ready but I told you to keep it and you explained that you have to complete your school.”

“To be honest, till date, I don’t believe it because I said my doctor should take care of you and you said you don’t need it. After the conversation, you sent me a text that a friend of yours said she had a doctor and he is the best. So don’t make it seem like I was the one pushing you for abortion because that’s the only part that made me angry.”

WOW.