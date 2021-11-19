    Login
    Zamfara APC Congress: Party Inaugurates Appeal Committee

    The appeal Committee constituted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that any of its members who has any genuine complaint regarding the last week conduct of the party’s ward congress in Zamfara State should submit their complaints.

    This was contained in a press statement signed by the secretary of the committee, Barrister Usman Mohammed Elegu and made available to newsmen in Gusau, the State capital.

    According to the statement, the committee was ready to look into any genuine complaints in respect of the ward congress in the State.

    It directed aggrieved members to submit their grievances at the party’s secretariat along Sokoto – Zaria bypass in Gusau, the State capital.

    The committee, however, urged members to remain law abiding to move the party forward in the State.

