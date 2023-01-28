Zamfara will become great, developed in agriculture, mining if I’m elected – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has assured Zamfara indigenes that he will focus on the agricultural and mining sectors to develop the state economically if elected in the forthcoming election.

According to him, the general development of the sectors will create more job opportunities that can reduce the rate of crime bedevilling the state.

Tinubu disclosed this during his campaign rally at the trade fair complex in Gusau, the state capital, saying that despite the sabortage, APC will runaway with victory in all elections.

He further stated that he was not in Zamfara State to campaign but to say a big thank you to the people because of their massive support to the party since Nigeria regained democracy frоm the military in 1999.

According to him, Zamfara State has been endowed with human and natural resources that need development to boost the economy of both the country and the state.

He commended Governor Matawalle, former Governor Ahmad Sani Yarima, former Governor Aliyu Mahamud Shinkafi and ex Governor Abdul Aziz Yari for the contributions they made towards keeping APC under one umbrella in the state.

“I will still come back to Zamfara State for special celebration when the time comes”, he added.