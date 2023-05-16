10th NASS: Tinubu unaware of Tajudeen, Kalu’s endorsement by APC – Gagdi

As intrigues continue to mount ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly leadership, Hon Yusuf Gagdi has said the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is unaware of the All Progressives Congress, APC, endorsement of some lawmakers.

Gagdi, the House of Representatives member representing the Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke federal constituency of Plateau State, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday.

He reacted to APC’s endorsement of Abbas Tajudeen and Benjamin Kalu as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Green Chamber, respectively.

APC had on May 8 anointed Tajudeen and Kalu as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

However, Gagdi and other aspirants, a group now known as G7 seeking the positions, have kicked against APC’s choice.

He said: “The principal of our president-elect(Bola Ahmed Tinubu) whom I so much respect and up till today I don’t believe that what is happening today the president-elect is aware of, or it is his idea. That is why we keep on challenging the party”.

Members of the G7 group are Hon. Muktar Betara, deputy speaker Hon. Ahmed Wase, House leader Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, Sada Soli, Aminu Jaji and Miriam Onuoha and Gagdi.

The House of Representatives and the Senate leadership would be inaugurated in June after the President-elect’s swearing-in on May 29, 2023.