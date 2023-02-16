2023: Don’t repeat past mistakes, vote nation builders – Group warns Nigerians

A civil society organisation, Fundacion Exito, has warned Nigerians against voting in politicians who would end contributing nothing to building the nation.

According to the Executive Director of the organisation, Dominic Obuzuwa, this is the period the citizens must wake up and install nation builders into office to avoid something similar to the hardship that had faced the country for a couple of years.

Obuzuwa noted that despite the numerous challenges faced by Nigeria, the country boasts of numerous resources that should not be underestimated.

He highlighted the nations abundant natural resources, a growing population, talented youths, a rapidly expanding middle class, and a diversifying economy, insisting that the country has all the key ingredients for global competitiveness and economic leadership.

“However, the nation continues to struggle with bad leadership, poor governance and maladministration, largely conscripted by politically motivated, ethno-religious and self-focused corruption driven primordial sentiments, thereby undermining her potentials,” he noted.

“As the 2023 General Election approaches, what must we consider as we vote Nation Builders and not just politicians in order to make Nigeria globally competitive and transform it into one of the leading economies in the world by 2031?” He queried.