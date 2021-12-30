2023: Jigawa APC Boasts, Grills Assembly Members On Developmental Projects

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Jigawa State has expressed confidence in winning the coming 2023 general election.

The party chairman, Hon. Aminu Sani stated this at an event organized by the Jigawa North-west Senator, Dalladi Abdullahi Sankara.

He said the commitments of APC’s administration and lawmakers in uplifting the living standard of the common man was a clear testimony of the party’s victory in the 2023 general election.

The chairman noted that their contributions on education, water supply, empowerment, agricultural and other infrastructural projects were adding value to the APC popularity and acceptability among Jigawa State people.

“Their contributions to the party has enhanced the party’s strength in facing the 2023 general election,” he said.

This is coming at a time the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is claiming that the APC administration had put the lives of the common man in difficult situation and they would not even think of giving the party another chance.