2023: NNPP tackles FG over increase in University registration fees

The New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP has tackled the All Progressive Congress APC’s administration over the recently revised registration fees for undergraduate students by Universities.

NNPP gubernatorial candidate in Jigawa State, Malam Aminu Ibrahim Ringim stated this on Tuesday after presenting flags to the candidates of the Jigawa North West Senatorial zone at Gumel.

He said the APC administration had made life miserable for Nigerian citizens by creating unnecessary poverty through its impoverished policies and programs.

According to him” Universities have increased their registration fees, making it difficult for the poor families to send their children to universities or complete their studies”

“For a student who wants to study science courses must pay about N200,000 or above as registration fees in some of the Universities”

“For years Federal Government has failed overtime to invest fully in the sustenance of tertiary education thereby shifting the burden to parents”

“Therefore it is unfair for the Federal Government to shift the burden on parents with the poor minimum wage and other unnecessary hardship”

Ringim explained that voting for the PDP or APC is like jumping from frying pan to fire.

He said Nigerians should think about the difficulties they have gone through during the PDP and APC administrations and make the right decision in the general elections.

He also urged Nigerians to consider voting for competency and not allow politicians to change their minds with money.

“Look at all the candidates in the NNPP and other parties, vote for us if we a competent and don’t vote for us if we a not, “Ringim stated.