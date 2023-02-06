    Login
    2023: PDP seeks cooperation of journalists in Delta State

    The Delta State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sheriff Oborevwori have solicited the cooperation of Journalists for the actualization of the Vice Presidential ambition of Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, running mate to Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP.

    Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP)
    The lawmaker spoke when he appeared on the “Platform,” a programme designed by the NUJ Delta State Council in Asaba to interrogate potential leaders on their agenda.

    Oborevwori said, “I will serve as governor of all Deltans irrespective of your social status, religion or political affiliation ”

    He noted that he has a special agenda designed for a greater Delta State.

    He said, “I urge you to sensitize the people to vote 5/5 for all PDP candidates. Vote against bad governance, vote against fuel scarcity and bad economy orchestrated by the APC government.

