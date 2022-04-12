    Login
    Subscribe

    2023 Presidency: Osinbajo To Meet APC Reps

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    The Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo would be meeting members of the House of Representatives elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC on Wednesday.

    Nigerias Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo
    Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, GCON

    The APC caucus has been invited to the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa for the breaking of the Ramadan fast (Iftar) on Wednesday.

    The development was disclosed in a letter by the VP read by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Wase on Tuesday.

    The invitation from Osinbajo came less than 48 hours after he hosted APC governors to Iftar on Sunday night to seek their support for his presidential ambition.

    InfoStride News recalls that the Vice President on Monday, formally declared his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

    See also  Privacy Of Looters Will Be Respected - Lai Mohammed

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply