2023 Presidency: Osinbajo To Meet APC Reps

The Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo would be meeting members of the House of Representatives elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC on Wednesday.

The APC caucus has been invited to the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa for the breaking of the Ramadan fast (Iftar) on Wednesday.

The development was disclosed in a letter by the VP read by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Wase on Tuesday.

The invitation from Osinbajo came less than 48 hours after he hosted APC governors to Iftar on Sunday night to seek their support for his presidential ambition.

InfoStride News recalls that the Vice President on Monday, formally declared his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.