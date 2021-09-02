15 Bandits Killed, 66 Criminals Arrested In Three Weeks – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have killed 15 bandits and arrested 66 criminals alongside their collaborators within the North-West Zone in the last three weeks.

9

Defence spokesman, Brigadier-General Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this while giving an update on the operations of the armed forces across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

General Onyeuko while stressing that the figures are for operations between 12th August and 2nd September 2021, further disclosed that no fewer than 33 kidnap victims were rescued by troops during the period.

He added that two armed robbers were neutralised and 13 bandits’ informants arrested.

According to him, the troops have sustained their operations against the bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the geo-political zone with attendant successes.

“In operation HADARIN DAJI, troops have sustained their operations against the bandits’, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the North West Geo-political zone.

“Troops within the period arrested criminal informants/collaborators whose activities have been causing setbacks for own troops’ operations in the zone. A total of 15 armed bandits, 2 armed robbers were neutralized, 13 bandits informants arrested, 15 motorcycles were recovered, 2 AK 47 rifles recovered, 33 kidnap victims rescued, 66 criminal elements were arrested and some vandalized railway sleepers/tracks were recovered within the period in focus.

“The operations that led to the significant results were carried out at Gidan Zuma village under Kwatarkwashi District and Bakinwa in Gusau LGA; Matuzgi and Gora Namaye village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State; and along Gurbi – Shimfida Road in Jibia LGA of Katsina State. Other locations where significant results were recorded include; Magam village in Tangaza LGA of Sokoto State, Faskari Town and Batsari/Ruma general area in Batsari LGA and Jibia Town in Jibia LGA of Katsina State,” the DHQ spokesman stated.

At the bi-weekly briefing on the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s operational efforts, General Onyeuko said the Forces’ operational engagements across the country have yielded significant results notwithstanding some negative incidents of the past week.

He said the results are evident in the reduction of the spate of incidents recorded; the massive surrendering of terrorists in the North East as well as reduction in IPOB/ESN activities in the South East and economic sabotage in the South-South and South West zones of the Country.

The General further noted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains steadfast in the fight against all forms of criminality in different parts of the Country.

He said the Military High Command appreciates the continuous sacrifices of the troops in the various theatres of operation and salutes their courage, resilience and commitment towards achieving sustainable peace in Nigeria