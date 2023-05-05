A Botched Facial Surgery Made Me Think My Acting Career Was Over – Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood star, Priyanka Chopra has come out to recount how a botched facial surgery saw her dropped from three movies and pushed her into depression. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she fell into a very deep depression after going under the knife because she was worried that her career was over before it had even began.

Chopra added that she actually underwent the surgery to get a simple polyp in her nose removed, but things went south.

WOW.