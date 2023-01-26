    Login
    Actors/Actresses Must Consider How Their Families Feel When They Shoot Intimate Scenes – Mike Bamiloye

    Popular pastor, Mike Bamiloye has come out to criticize actors and actresses who engage in intimate scenes. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Mike Bamiloye
    According to him, many actors have kissed cemetery ghosts who are masquerading as movie actresses all in the name of being professionals.

    He added these actors should consider how their spouses and children are affected by watching them kiss others in movies.

    His words,

