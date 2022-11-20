Africa Is Represented Well In Qatar – Oliseh

Nigeria legend, Sunday Oliseh has come out to say that Senegal and Morocco have the best chance to do well for Africa at the World Cup in Qatar. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has been impressed with the African team every time he has watched them, and he believes Africa is represented by solid nations in Qatar.

Oliseh added that the fact is that Morocco is no longer playing African football again, and they play like Europeans now.

His words, “I watched the African teams and I’m impressed with what I saw. I think we have two solid teams,”

“The five of them are solid and this is the first all five teams are going to the World Cup with African handlers. It is a landmark. However, two of them on paper, and what I have seen stand out, and that is Senegal and Morocco.”

“Now, which of the teams will be able to apply the Enhanced Football Intelligence metrics, and a solid game plan and be able to move to the next level and surprise the world, I see Senegal. They are a solid team.”

“Morocco is not playing African football again, they are not playing Arab football or European football, they are playing a mix of all, so it’s going to be interesting. So, let’s see if they can keep up the pressure.”