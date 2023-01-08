Amad Diallo Is A Special Talent – Tony Mowbray

MUFC youngster, Amad Diallo has been likened to Liverpool star, Harvey Elliott as one who can break into the first team of a top club very soon. Sunderland coach, Tony Mowbray recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he hopes the Ivorian will finally have his opportunity at United because he is a talented footballer who plays with the ball stuck to his feet.

Tony added that Amad is a special player and he is glad to have him at Sunderland.

His words, “Hopefully, he can get an opportunity at United at some stage. I liken him very much talent-wise to Harvey Elliot, the ball stuck to his feet, you know he’ll pick the right pass all the time, he knows when to keep it and when to release it. His feet are so fast, and Harvey is doing okay at Liverpool, so hopefully Amad will break through that glass ceiling at United. But it’s never easy for young players.”

“He is a special footballer, I think. The test for him and for his parent club, of course, is, ‘Is he of the required level to try and win a Champions League and Premier League?’ That’s what they have to decide. But for us he is an amazing player. We’re delighted he’s with us. Hopefully, he can continue for the rest of the season and do exceptionally well.”