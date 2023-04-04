APC denies expelling Senator Omo-Agege

The All Progressives Congress, APC on Monday denied the expulsion of the Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege from the party.

InfoStride News had reported that an expulsion letter dated March 31st and signed by the Chairman, Ulebor Isaac on behalf of the State Executive Committee of the Delta APC said Omo-Agege was expelled for alleged anti-party activities and other unnamed offences.

The statement reads in part, “In accordance [with the] provision of Article 21.2 (1)(II)(VII) 21.3 and 21.5(g) of the constitution 2022 (as amended), we unanimously resolved and adopted the expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo Agege as a member of the party.”

It said Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s gross misconduct affected the party in the just concluded elections and brought shame and ridicule to the APC.

Reacting, the National Publicity Secretary of APC, Felix Morka, told Vanguard, that the party does not recognize the factional executive who announced the purported expulsion.

Recall that Omo-Agege was the State Governorship candidate in the just concluded election.

He was defeated by PDP’s Sheriff Oborevwori.