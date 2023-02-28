Argentina National Team’s Door Will Always Be Open To Messi – Scaloni

Argentina manager, Lionel Scaloni has come out to say that Lionel Messi will grace the 2026 World Cup finals. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can see Messi featuring at the 2026 World Cup because the door will always be open to the captain who played an important role in Argentina winning in Qatar.

Scaloni added that he is currently focusing on qualifying the country for the next tournament.

On the World Cup In 2026, “I can see him there.”

“Will he continue in the national team? We have the door open for him and if we see no, we’ll look for an alternative. I hope he makes it to the next World Cup, I can see him there, but I think the first thing is to qualify.”

“You can’t say more than what has already been said, I am lucky to speak in the first person, in managing him, the most important thing is that he will continue to play.”