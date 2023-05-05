Atiku pays tribute to late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua

Today, May 5, 2023, marks the 13th anniversary of the passing of former Nigerian President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

In commemoration of the event, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has paid glowing tributes to the late President, describing him as a devoted leader and a champion of democracy.

In a tweet, Atiku Abubakar stated that the late President’s commitment to the people of Nigeria and his steadfast dedication to the sanctity of the ballot and transparent electoral process were remarkable.

He further acknowledged President Yar’Adua’s humility and integrity, and his ability to recognise the shortcomings of the election that brought him to power in 2007.

Atiku Abubakar highlighted President Yar’Adua’s enduring legacy as a testament to his passion for democracy and justice. Despite his illness, the late President continued to fight for a better Nigeria, initiating a correcting process and setting a path for future leaders to follow.

The former Vice President urged Nigerians to be inspired by the vision and unwavering determination of President Yar’Adua to create a more just and equitable society for all.

President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua was the 13th President of Nigeria, serving from 2007 until his untimely death on May 5, 2010. He was renowned for his humility, honesty, and commitment to democracy.