Atiku told to retire from politics

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has been urged to vacate the political scene for the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi and New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

This was as Atiku was urged to retire from active politics and return to Dubai where he is based.

Deji Adeyanju, a socio-political activist made the call in a tweet on Thursday.

“Atiku should go back to Dubai and retire from politics. He should exit the scene and leave Kwankwaso & Obi to become the new perpetual contestants,” Adeyanju wrote.

Atiku came second in the just concluded presidential election. The PDP flagbearer was defeated by Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Following the outcome of the election, Atiku and Obi had vowed to constitute legal actions in court in an attempt to reclaim their stolen mandate.

Atiku and Obi believed that the election was flawed and they were robbed of victory.