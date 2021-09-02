BBNaija’s Tega Is From Cross River – Delta State

The Special Assistant on Special Duties to the Delta State governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, Ossai Ovie Sucess has come out to blast BBNaija housemate, Tega. He recently had his say via a statement, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, Nigerians should stop associating the married woman to Delta State because their married women do not behave like her.

Ossai added that Tega is not from Delta but from Cross River State so people should learn to get that fact straight once and for all

He added that because she is answering a name that is similar to Delta names doesn’t mean she is from that part of Nigeria.

His words, ”That Tega in #BBN is not from Delta State Please.

Our married women and our wives don’t behave like that.

With all due respect , She is proudly from another state in Nigeria.

In case you don’t know she said she is from Cross Rivers State

Because she is answering a name that is similar to Delta names doesn’t mean she is from Delta State.

Take note before you start attaching her behavior to Delta People and please stop calling my name regarding her behavior in the house.”

WOW.