Beating Arsenal And Dropping Points Vs Nottingham Forest Is Unacceptable – Walker

Manchester City defender, Kyle Walker has come out to say the team’s draw against Nottingham Forest is unacceptable. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is not acceptable to go the Emirates stadium and beat the league leaders only to drop 2 points days later.

Walker added that City players must treat every game as a Cup final henceforth because a lot is at stake.

His words, “First and foremost we go to the Emirates and play the game we did and then come here, it’s unacceptable. If we want to compete with teams near the top we need to win. We missed a few chances and we need to do better as a team,”

“Sometimes it’s football and sometimes it’s emotion. Every game should be treated the same – like a cup final.”

“What can I say other than it is unacceptable? We have to stick together as a group. The senior members of the team put our thoughts across. That it is just not acceptable.”