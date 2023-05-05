Bellingham Is Focused On Becoming A Bundesliga Champion – Edin Terzic

Borussia Dortmund coach, Edin Terzic has come out to say that the club is not worried about reports that Jude Bellingham will leave for Real Madrid this summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the reports keep coming from several countries across the globe, but he is not moved because the club has experienced same with Sancho and Haaland.

Edin added that Bellingham is focused on giving everything for BvB and trying to become a Bundesliga champion.

His words, “Now the news comes from Spain, before that it came from England, before that it even came from France at one point,”

“Last year it was Erling, the year before it was Jadon. We’ve had a lot of experience with that over the last few years.”

“Jude comes here every day and gives everything to become German champion at the end of the season. I haven’t even heard from him that he’s involved with any club. We are much more concerned with how we can make him and the team better. That’s the only topic I currently have with him. The rest are topics that have no place in the dressing room or in the manager’s office. All we are concerned with now is making sure we have something really nice to holds in our hands at the end of the season.”