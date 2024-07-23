Biden Told Me I Was Lucky To Escape Death – Trump

Ex–USA President, Donald Trump has come out to share what Joe Biden told him shortly after he survived an assassination attempt at his Pennsylvania campaign rally. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, he actually had a nice conversation with his former opponent when he called, and he told him how lucky he was to have turned before the bullet hit.

His words, “He said, You’re lucky you turned to the right.”

Trump, however, added that an investigation should be launched to determine whether the White House tried to cover up Biden’s physical and mental decline.

He said, “I think somebody has to look at it. Look, you had people that lied to the American public. And I tell you what, you ought to take a look at his doctors because his doctors keep giving him this wonderful report.

I’m not a doctor, but I saw [Biden] the other day. He was unable to get up the children’s stairs going into Air Force One.

His doctor says – I know all about his doctor, by the way – his doctor says he’s in good health. He’s not in good health. I don’t think he’s in good health.”

