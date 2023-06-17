    Login
    Brentford Has To Let Me Join Tottenham – David Raya

    Brentford goalkeeper, David Raya has come out to urge the club to let him leave this summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he has always had ambitions to make the next step in his career and try to win titles while competing in Europe.

    Raya added that he is currently 27 years old, so now is the time to play at a bigger stage in football.

    His words, “I have ambitions to make the next step in my career. I want to try to win titles and to compete in Europe in the next couple of years. I’m 27 now and I feel like I’m at the point in my career when I want to make that step up. There are options out there but it’s not just my ambitions, the club also needs to let me go.”

