Brentford Offered Me Contracts I Wasn’t Looking For – David Raya

Brentford manager, David Raya has come out to say that he has the desire to play in Europe and compete for titles. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he recently knocked back two contract offers from Brentford because they were not the offers he was looking for, therefore he will only be focusing on finishing his current deal at the club.

Raya added that he has big ambitions as a goalkeeper, and he trusts himself to shine in the biggest of stages.

His words, “I turned down two contracts, one last year and one this Januar. They weren’t the offers we were looking for. I can only say that.”

“I have a contract here, so I’m willing to finish that, but you never know what’s going to happen in the summer. Maybe the club wants to sell, maybe not. Maybe I want to stay. I want to focus on football and see what happens.”

“I have big ambitions. I want to play in Europe and I want to fight to win a title. I want to fight to win a European title. I trust myself to be able to play in those types of games.”