Cancelo Needs Playing Time To Be Happy – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to open up on Joao Cancelo’s shock January move to Bayern Munich. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Cancelo was an incredible figure at the club while it won two Premier League titles, but he had to leave because he needs playing time to be happy.

Pep added that he is currently pleased with his squad and he trusts the players at his disposal.

His words, “I wish him the very best. He has been an incredible figure in winning two Premier League titles. After the World Cup we have been playing in different patterns and I’ve given more time to other players,”

“Everyone has their own personality. He loves to play, he trains the best but he needs to play to be happy, so we decided together to let him go to Munich. He wants to play every game so hopefully that can happen in Munich.”

“I’m happy with my squad. We can handle the situation and I trust the players I have. I would say to my bosses ‘I think we need to do this’ if I didn’t,”

“We could go into the market and pay big money for one left-back but I think it’s fine for the weeks left of the season. Next season we will see.”