Catholic priest wins Benue guber election

A suspended Roman Catholic priest and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue State, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia has been declared winner of the Saturday governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, through Returning Office Prof Faruq Kuta, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, made the announcement on Monday in Makurdi, the state capital.

Alia defeated the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Titus Uba and Herman Lorwase Hembe of the Labour Party in a tough battle.

The Catholic priest polled 473, 933 votes to defeat Titus Uba, his closest opponent who scored 223,913 votes.