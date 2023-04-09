Chelsea Might Have No Other Choice Than To Cash In On Mount – Glen Johnson

Chelsea should take £70 million from Bayern Munich for Mason Mount if Thomas Tuchel really wants a reunion, Glen Johnson has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes Mount will be brilliant signing at Bayern because Tuchel was the manager who had him playing his best football yet.

Glen added that Chelsea might have no other choice than to cash in to comply with FFP regulations.

His words, “I actually think he would be brilliant at Bayern and you could understand why Tuchel wants him because he got him playing his best football for sure. Everything that went well at Chelsea whilst Tuchel was there, Mason Mount was right at the heart of it. He hasn’t had that same impact since, so you could understand why they would want to do business together again and link back up. I think he is more than good enough to play at that level, I really like him. At the moment, Chelsea should take £70m because he hasn’t been the same Mason Mount and Chelsea may need to take the money after all their signings. It also depends on who the next manager is because he may be able to bounce back if there is a top manager like Tuchel, who wants to bring in other top players to play alongside him. On the other hand, you could totally understand why interest from a club like Bayern and a manager like Tuchel would make his head turn – that was when he was playing his best.”