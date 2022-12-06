Comparing Me To Mbappe Is A Compliment – Saka

England forward, Bukayo Saka has come out to play down comparisons with Kylian Mbappe. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he is very grateful for the compliment of being compared to the French forward, there can only be one Kylian Mbappe.

Saka added that he is pleased to see England playing well in Qatar, and he hopes they’ll win the World Cup.

His words, “Thank you for the compliment but no. There’s only one Kylian Mbappe.”

“At the same time, there’s only one me. I want to be myself and help the team in the best way I can.”

“There are so many young players in the tournament, I can name so many. Even in our team, there’s a young player who’s doing unbelievably well in Jude Bellingham.”

“I’m just happy we are all here and doing well. The priority is to win the tournament, not be player or young player of the tournament.”