David Silva Is The Best Player I’ve Played With – Stones

Manchester City centre-back, John Stones has come out to name the best player he has played with and against. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he recalls going toe to toe with the Lionel Messi in the Champions League recently, and even if he wasn’t at his usual standards, he knows what the Argentine is capable of.

Stones added that David Silva is the best player he has played with because he made everything look easy.

His words, “On the day he didn’t really play up to his usual standards but being a fan of him and watching his movement, watching what he did with the ball was incredible really,”

“Trying to see how I could use that for different players or different scenarios as well.”

On the best player he has played against, “David Silva has to be up there with the best player. He just made everything look so easy. The way he moves with the ball, passes, just silky.”