D’banj Uses The Press To Spread Lies About Me Online – Do2dtun

Popular OAP, Do2dtun has jumped on social media to call out singer, D’Banj and his family. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, it has been two years of being quiet about the several lies that have been told and several attempts made to pervert the course of justice against him.

The OAP accused DBanj of using the press to spread lies, adding that he is ready to make the entire world know how wicked, deceitful, ignorant and despicable the singer and his family are.

His words, “I have been quiet for the past two years…”

“Several lies have been told, several attempts have been employed to pervert the course of justice. It is shameful when legal practitioners that are supposed to be learned, rather than submit themselves to the jurisdiction of the Court, choose to conduct the practice of the law like social media bloggers.”

“Anyways, @iambangalee of life, I have heard and read the spurious lies you, your half baked lawyer and your family have fabricated with the press and the police and I promise you, I am ready for you. Since you have chosen to take the matter to the press, the entire world will now know how wicked, deceitful, ignorant and despicable you and your entire family are.”

“As for Taiwo,

Mummy wa, God will heal your heart one day. i won’t stop praying for you.”