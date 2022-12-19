Messi And Ronaldo Can’t Compete With Pele – Oliseh

Nigeria football star, Sunday Oliseh has picked Brazilian great, Pele as the greatest footballer of all time. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo cannot compete with the Brazilian’s achievements in football as he won three World Cups during his career.

Oliseh added that he knows the young fans will not like his choice but that is how he sees it.

His words, “This is what everybody is getting inspiration from to excel in their football careers. His name is Pele. He is the greatest player of All Time, GOAT. You cannot win three World Cups, and anybody will want to compete with you,”

“I know people, especially the young ones, will not be happy with my choice, but those of us who are elderly can identify with him.”