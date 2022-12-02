Diplomat Reveals Positive Changes Restructuring Will Avail Nigeria and Nigerians

An unidentified diplomat has revealed 10 positive things that Nigeria stands to benefit from if the country is restructured.

The individual recommends Nigeria should be restructured into the following provinces with the central government remaining at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja:

1) Northern Province

2) Middle Belt Province

3) Western Province (Oduduwa)

4) Eastern Province

5) Niger Delta Province (Atlantic)

The ten positive things that will happen within 5 years of restructuring (primarily due to inter-province competition) are:

1. The first province to experience an economic explosion would be the Western Province. The Oduduwa Master plan will be revealed. There would be trans-regional 4G internet fibre connection, rail, subways, highways, power grids etc. Yoruba will become the second official language. They are relatively united. They have oil. They own academia. They have mega-corporations. The Western Province would be the first to have a stable 24/7 power supply! Foreign money will flood the province. More Forbes-recognized billionaires will arise. Some of them will be internet billionaires. Lagos will be relieved a little from overpopulation as railway lines from other states will make living elsewhere and working in Lagos a breeze.

2. The Northern Province will have stronger Islamic laws. Sharia will be entrenched and this will make the NP become the least corrupt province. The middle Eastern (Arab) nations will move to partner with them, bringing major development. Jaiz bank and Unity Bank will become mega banks. Arabic and Hausa will compete with English for dominance in schools. This province will generate more solar power than any other province. After the west, this province will be the 2nd to have 24/7 electricity. They will start exporting food as a major revenue generator.

3. The Middle Belt Province will have a development conference. The focus will be given to solid minerals development/exports, tourism development and food production/exports. This will become a food hub in West Africa. They will export more food than any other province. Mega mining and food corporations will arise. This province will have foreign inflows through tourism development greater than any other province. It will host the most beautiful places to live in Nigeria.

4. The Eastern Province will transform into the Auto Industry Hub of Africa. Indigenous manufacturing of vehicles that will start competing with foreign vehicles will commence in earnest. This will grow to the manufacturing of aeroplanes, helicopters, tractors, cranes, heavy-duty construction equipment etc. Forbes recognised billionaires living in Anambra will arise. The Biafra agitation will fizzle out since the formation of the Eastern Province will be seen as a Biafra success in another form. There would be so much development that villages (as we currently know them) will quickly cease to exist. This province will be the first to semi-urbanize all their rural areas as all the Igbos living abroad will rush back to take advantage of the changes.

5. The Atlantic Province will take the Uyo blueprint and run with it. An abundance of oil wealth and the opening up of major sea ports at Rivers and Uyo will enable this region to revamp its infrastructure quickly. There will be more monorails here than anywhere else. This will be the 3rd province to achieve 24/7 electricity generation in Nigeria (mainly from gas turbine technology).

6. With provincial indigenous security forces in control, kidnapping, Armed robbery, Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen and the Niger delta militancy attacks will all fizzle out. Nigeria will become the most secure and peaceful African nation; thus attracting more foreigners.

7. Each Province will have their airline professionally managed. And with better roads/rail, air and land transport costs will crash.

8. With the rapid development occurring all over, Nigeria’s GDP will shoot up. Obtaining visas to travel out will become easy as more people will want to come in than go out. Worldwide immigration into Nigeria will commence, as Nigerians living abroad will be struggling with foreigners entering the country. ”Nigeria will become the most desirable Nation to live in”.

9. The central government at the FCT will become smaller and less powerful. There will be a mini-exodus from Abuja to the provinces as the action is now elsewhere. The outskirts of Abuja will no longer be heavily overpopulated. Abuja will become awesome again.

10. The 10th positive thing that would quickly happen is positive idea.

Please share the sensitization of the benefits of Restructuring and feel free to share your opinions.