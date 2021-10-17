Do not to embark on strike- NNPC begs Tanker drivers

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation on Sunday has beckoned on Petroleum Tanker Drivers to, in the interest of Nigerian people, call off its planned strike action.

A statement by Garba Deen Muhammad who is the Corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, noted that the strike is about the condition of roads in various parts of Nigeria which are used for the distribution of goods and services including petroleum products.

In the report, even though it is not the responsibility of the NNPC to build or rehabilitate roads, any disruption in the distribution of petroleum products to different parts of Nigeria will adversely affect the business of the NNPC and endanger energy security, which the country has enjoyed for a long time now.

“In recognition of this, the NNPC wishes to assure the Petroleum Tanker Drivers that in addition to the ongoing efforts by other agencies of government, the NNPC has initiated a process that will provide a quick and effective solution to the roads network challenges as expressed by the PTD.