Don’t Call Me A Goal Poacher – Lukaku

Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku has come out to say that people should stop seeing him as a goal poacher. He recently revealed that he is actually at his most dangerous when fronting up opponents.

According to him, his size should stop making people feel he is only a target man because he has never played that way.

Lukaku added that he hates being called a poacher and his biggest strength is facing towards the goal.

His words, “The way I’m built – I’m quite big – everybody thinks I’m a sort of target man: just holding up the ball and being a goal poacher. But I’ve never played that way and I hate it.”

“My biggest strength is that I’m dangerous when I’m facing towards the goal, because that’s when I rarely make wrong choices.”

“After I pass the ball, I know where I have to position myself in the box. I can do a bit of everything and in some games when I know there is a lot of space behind the defence, I play differently.”

“The reason I’m so productive [in front of goal] is because I can do a bit of everything.”

On Belgium, “I didn’t really begin scoring goals straight away for the national team. It took me some time.”

“But once I had settled in, I knew I would have opportunities to score and that the other players would enable me to do so. And everyone else started to score goals as well, not just me: Eden [Hazard], Kevin [De Bruyne], Dries [Mertens].”

“That made me think that in attack, we have real top quality. And for me, it was like a sweet store: just constantly scoring goals.”

“At some point, I stopped counting and just continued playing. And we also won our matches. That was the great achievement, you know: scoring and winning.”