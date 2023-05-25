Double nomination: Shettima commits no offence – Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, on Wednesday, said, the Vice President-elect committed no offence for purchasing Senatorial form for 2023 general election.

Senator Shettima was said to have purchased expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for senate before he was nominated for presidential running mate to Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

His alleged double nomination has been a subject of criticism with the critics dragging him to the Supreme Court.

Reacting in a statement he issued on Wednesday and made available to the media in Abuja, Shehu Sani made reference to the same scenario, saying that the Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan contested for the presidential election and re-contested to represent Yobe North Senatorial, which he won.

He added that Godswill Akpabio, who is a senator-elect, awaiting inauguration, also contested the presidential election, stressing that Kashim Shettima found himself in the same situation.

Sani expressed optimism that the Supreme Court will not rule against Shettima.

He said: “What was good for Ahmed Lawan and Akpabio is good for Shettima.

“I don’t expect the Supreme Court to rule against the double nomination.

“No Nigerian should be denied the right and privilege of seeking another office if he fails to get one.”