Education Doesn’t Guarantee Success, Explore Sport Or Your Talent – Chinko Ekun

Popular rapper, Chinko Ekun has come out to say that while he feels education is not a fraudulent venture, it is not the yardstick to success. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, a child needs to be taught how to catch up with technology and how the world is evolving because it is now very possible to make a living from sports and talent.

Chinko added that education is not a scam by any means, but it is to guarantee to success as well.

His words, “Education no be scam but it ain’t the yardstick to success . Two ways to interpret or decipher: A child needs to be learned to catch up with technology and how the world is evolving . A child should be taught that a living can be made via sports, skills, talents and more…”

WOW.