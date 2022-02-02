Egypt Was Fined Because They Failed To Honor A Press Conference At AFCON – CAF

Egypt senior national team has been fined by the Confederation of African football for dishonouring media protocols at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. CAF recently revealed this via a statement, and fans have been reacting.

The North African country was fined the sum of 100 000 USD for failing to honour a press conference before their quarter-final match against Morocco.

CAF added that the Egyptians were punished because their act was against the obligations for all the participating teams.

It read, “The Caf Disciplinary Board has imposed a fine of 100 000 USD, with 50 000 suspended, to the Egypt Football Association (EFA) for breaching Caf Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 media protocols and directives.”

“This is after Egypt FA failed to honour a media press conference on 29 January 2022 ahead of their match against Morocco in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals in Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium which is part of the obligations for all the participating teams.”

“Media and Caf Rights Holders had waited almost two hours for Egypt to arrive for the scheduled press conference. Egypt FA have 60 days to pay the 50 000 USD fine.”

