Ekiti Begins Desiltation of Drainages to Combat Flooding

The Ekiti State Government has initiated a comprehensive desiltation exercise to mitigate the impact of flooding in the state.

The project, which commenced in Ado, Ikere, and Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Areas, is part of the administration’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

Environment Commissioner, Erelu Tosin Aluko-Ajisafe, expressed gratitude to Governor Biodun Oyebanji for prioritizing flood control.

She revealed that over N500 million has been invested in dredging and desiltation projects across the state.

The government plans to clear over 22,903 meters of drains, culverts, and access slabs in 45 communities.

Encouragingly, Ekiti was not predicted to experience flash flooding from January to July 2024, thanks to the state’s proactive measures.

Information Commissioner, Taiwo Olatunbosun, emphasized the importance of community involvement in maintaining a clean environment.

He urged residents to dispose of waste responsibly and support environmental initiatives.

The government appeals to residents to cooperate fully to achieve a flood-free Ekiti in 2024 and beyond.