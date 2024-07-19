Embattled Edo Deputy Governor Vows to Remain in Office Until November Election

The reinstated Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, vowed on Friday to remain in office until November 11 when the governorship election is scheduled to take place.

Shaibu announced his intention to resume his duties as deputy governor after an Abuja Federal High Court reaffirmed his position.

He made these remarks during an appearance on Arise Television’s Morning Show.

The deputy governor, who has been embroiled in a dispute with Governor Godwin Obaseki, accused the governor of withholding his salary for the past year despite his elected position.

“I’m the elected deputy governor of this state, and the court has reaffirmed it.

I will be deputy governor until November eleven, even though the governor has not paid me for the last one year,” Shaibu stated.

He expressed his commitment to maintaining peace and emphasized the importance of respecting the office of the deputy governor.

“I’m a law-abiding citizen, and I will go to the office this morning. If they want to stop me, they should. I will not do anything that would lead to the loss of life.

The office of the deputy governor must be given its rightful respect,” he added.

Shaibu also mentioned his readiness to continue his work regardless of whether Governor Obaseki permits him to meet.

“I will resume in the office and face my work. If he allows me to see him, I will, and if not, I will face my work,” he concluded.