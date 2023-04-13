Eze discloses Rivers APC still Intact under Amaechi, dismisses Media Report of Multiple Factions

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, says insinuations that the Rivers APC has been fragmented into factions as is being peddled in a section of the media is not wholly true.

Recall that one Tony Okocha, a known political jobber and self-styled Coordinator, South-South, of Bola Tinubu Vanguard, one of the social media support groups whose existence was inconsequential to the emergence of Tinubu as President-elect, has been parading himself as leader of the Rivers APC with the careless claim that he delivered the APC Presidential candidate in Rivers State.

In a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, Eze said it is tragic folly blended with a perceptible tincture of ignorance for Mr Tony Okocha to rely on his self-assertion as Coordinator of a mushroom, inconsequential social media group to begin to arrogate to himself the leadership of a political party which membership he holds not and against which he worked in the March 18 Governorship polls.

The party Chief said Mr Okocha does not worth the salt and the awful media hullabaloo over his claim as leader of the Rivers APC is a needless, undeserving noise so abhorrent to every right-minded member of society and stirs positive antagonism.

He called on the media to be more concerned about the troubling situation in the country especially Rivers, where the glaring usurpation of democracy by a desperado who wants to remain in power by proxy against the wishes of the people by securing the illegal support of the police force and the electoral umpire through bribery to commit electoral fraud, is grossly underreported.

It is unheard of that a party which claimed to have won the guber poll by popular votes will go to the extent of using the police and thugs to kidnap and arrest Lawyers and illegally detain their briefs prepared to establish the case of the APC at the tribunal and hold protests to block the APC from accessing, inspecting and obtaining the Certified True Copies (CTCs) of materials used to conduct the election over which they claimed victory. Eze said that alone is enough fact to establish fraud perpetrated by Gov. Wike in connivance with INEC and the police.

On the allegation of anti-party activities against the former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, Eze said such a report only exists in the figment of the imagination of the schemers who are only working to curry relevance in the Tinubu’s camp and nothing more.

He called on the public to discountenance any report of wrongdoing against Amaechi by those he described as rabble-rousers and attention seekers who have no stake in the Rivers APC, stressing that the party is intact under the former Minister.